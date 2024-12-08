All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Seven civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 7 December

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 December 2024, 08:30
Seven civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 7 December
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Seven people were injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast on 7 December.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russian military hit critical and social infrastructure, and residential areas of Kherson Oblast's settlements, damaging seven houses.

Advertisement:

Over the past 24 hours, Russian bombardments and airstrikes have targeted the settlements of Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Tomaryne, Osokorivka and the city of Kherson.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kherson Oblast
Advertisement:

Russia negotiating with Syria's new government to retain two military bases – Bloomberg, photo

NATO secretary general says losses of parties in Russian war against Ukraine exceed 1 million people

Trump said in November that he strongly opposes US missile strikes deep into Russia

Russian Defence Ministry software designer involved in developing new drones was killed in Ukrainian intelligence operation – UP sources

European Court of Human Rights upholds Ukraine's right to penalise use of pro-war St George's ribbon

Ukrainian authorities outline realistic timelines for election preparation

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russian attacks injure 17 civilians in one day in Kherson Oblast alone
Two medics injured in Russian drone attack on ambulance in Kherson Oblast
Civilians injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson and its surroundings
RECENT NEWS
19:00
Russians bombard Nikopol district all day, injuring one woman – photo
18:30
Estonia's Foreign Ministry to allocate additional €200,000 to help Ukraine
18:28
Russia negotiating with Syria's new government to retain two military bases – Bloomberg, photo
18:25
NATO secretary general says losses of parties in Russian war against Ukraine exceed 1 million people
18:10
Hungarian foreign minister calls his Russian counterpart to complain about Ukraine
18:05
Russia has built 15 times fewer civilian aircraft than promised to Putin
17:36
We're preparing for all possible scenarios of Russia's actions – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
16:44
Employees of private medical facility killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: what is known about them – photos
16:34
Trump: Only way to stop Russia's war is not to abandon Ukraine
16:03
Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault near Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast, destroying seven pieces of equipment – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: