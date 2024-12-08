Seven civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 7 December

Seven people were injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast on 7 December.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russian military hit critical and social infrastructure, and residential areas of Kherson Oblast's settlements, damaging seven houses.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian bombardments and airstrikes have targeted the settlements of Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Tomaryne, Osokorivka and the city of Kherson.

