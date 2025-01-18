All Sections
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia, injuring 10 people – video

Ivan Diakonov , Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 18 January 2025, 09:12
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia, injuring 10 people – video
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ivan Fedorov

Ten people have been injured as a result of a Russian strike on an infrastructure facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Residential buildings, an office building and cars have been damaged.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy struck an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. Early reports indicate that people were injured."

Details: Fedorov said that the attack partially destroyed the office building of an industrial facility. In addition, residential buildings and cars were damaged.

Update: Fedorov reported at 07:26 that the number of casualties has risen to six.

Quote: "The number of people who were injured as a result of the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to six. One woman is in a critical condition. Two more women and three men are in a moderate condition. All of them are in hospital."

Update: It was later reported that the number of casualties had increased to 10.

Two people received medical assistance at the scene of the missile strike. Eight people, between 28 and 69 years old, were hospitalised, with a 48-year-old woman in a critical condition.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at 05:50 on 18 January due to the threat of a Russian ballistic missile strike.

