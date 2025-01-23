All Sections
Kremlin not impressed by Trump's threat to impose tougher sanctions on Russia, Politico reports

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 23 January 2025, 15:03
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin was not impressed by US President Donald Trump's threat to impose new sanctions on Russia if it does not agree to enter a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Source: Politico, Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation

Quote from Dmitry Peskov, Spokesperson for the Russian leader: "We do not see any particular new elements here."

Details: Peskov added that Trump "liked sanctions" and used them frequently during his first presidential term.

Quote from Dmitry Peskov: "Russia is ready for an equal and careful dialogue with the United States, which we had during Trump's first term. We are waiting for signals that have not yet been received."

More details: On Wednesday, Trump threatened to impose new sanctions and tariffs on Russia if Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not reach a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Russia has been waging a full-scale invasion of Ukraine for nearly three years in a brutal conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people on both sides as Ukrainian forces resist the Kremlin's advance.

Quote from Trump: "Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don’t make a 'deal,' and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States. We can do it the easy way, or the hard way – and the easy way is always better."

Background:

  • Donald Trump stated that he would impose high taxes, sanctions, and tariffs on everything Russia sells to the US if Russian leader Putin does not reach a peace agreement with Ukraine.
  • Russia ended 2024 with a record budget deficit of RUB 3.5 trillion (about US$35 million), the highest in recent years.
  • Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is increasingly concerned about the problems in Russia's war economy, just as Donald Trump is actively calling for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russo-Ukrainian war
