Zelenskyy says number of peacekeepers will depend on size of Ukrainian army

If the size of the Ukrainian army is reduced, other troops will be needed to replace it in the same number.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Bloomberg

Quote from Zelenskyy: "By the way, I did not say that we need 200,000 [peacekeepers – ed.]... A journalist had asked me. I said, maybe more, maybe less."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that an army of millions is needed to stop the Russians. However, if Europe and America declare that it is impossible to maintain such a large number of Ukrainian military and the Armed Forces have to be reduced, their contingent should be replaced by other troops.

Quote: "If we reduce them [Ukrainian forces – ed.] by 200,000, 300,000 or 500,000 people, it means that we will need other troops to replace their numbers."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is ready to deploy a peacekeeping contingent and stressed that such troops can effectively help if other countries have "good will".

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the necessity of deploying at least 200,000 European peacekeepers to prevent further Russian aggression against Ukraine following a ceasefire agreement.

Zelenskyy stated that any effective peacekeeping forces deployed in Ukraine must include US troops.

On 23 January, Zelenskyy said that the end of Russia's war against Ukraine should be a victory for US President Donald Trump, not for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

