Zelenskyy says number of peacekeepers will depend on size of Ukrainian army

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 23 January 2025, 13:42
Zelenskyy says number of peacekeepers will depend on size of Ukrainian army
Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

If the size of the Ukrainian army is reduced, other troops will be needed to replace it in the same number.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Bloomberg

Quote from Zelenskyy: "By the way, I did not say that we need 200,000 [peacekeepers –  ed.]... A journalist had asked me. I said, maybe more, maybe less."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that an army of millions is needed to stop the Russians. However, if Europe and America declare that it is impossible to maintain such a large number of Ukrainian military and the Armed Forces have to be reduced, their contingent should be replaced by other troops.

Quote: "If we reduce them [Ukrainian forces – ed.] by 200,000, 300,000 or 500,000 people, it means that we will need other troops to replace their numbers."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is ready to deploy a peacekeeping contingent and stressed that such troops can effectively help if other countries have "good will".

Background: 

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the necessity of deploying at least 200,000 European peacekeepers to prevent further Russian aggression against Ukraine following a ceasefire agreement.
  • Zelenskyy stated that any effective peacekeeping forces deployed in Ukraine must include US troops.
  • On 23 January, Zelenskyy said that the end of Russia's war against Ukraine should be a victory for US President Donald Trump, not for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

