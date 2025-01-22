Trump says he is ready for new sanctions against Russia – CNN
US President Donald Trump has said he will consider additional sanctions against Russia as its war against Ukraine approaches its third anniversary.
Source: CNN
Details: Trump was asked whether he would impose additional sanctions on Russia if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not come to the negotiating table. The US president replied: "Sounds likely."
Quote from Trump: "We’re talking to Zelensky. We‘re going to be talking with President Putin very soon, and we’ll see what – how it all happens."
Details: At the same time, he accused the European Union of not spending enough money on Ukraine’s defence, and added that he would "consider" whether the US would send additional weapons to Ukraine.
The administration of the previous US President Joe Biden worked in the last months of his administration to send as many weapons and as much money as possible to Kyiv before leaving the White House.
Trump also confirmed that he had discussed the war in Ukraine during a recent phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping: "He’s got a lot of power like we have a lot of power. I said you ought to get it settled."
The US president stressed that Zelenskyy wanted peace.
"But it takes two to tango. We’ll see what happens," Trump concluded.
Background:
- On the first day of his presidency, Trump said that Vladimir Putin was destroying Russia by not ending the war.
- Putin, congratulating Trump on taking office, said he was ready to engage in a dialogue on the war he had waged against Ukraine, but put forward an ultimatum – Ukraine's complete surrender.
- Zelenskyy congratulated US President Trump and stressed that his policy of peace through strength provides an opportunity to bolster American leadership and achieve long-term and just peace.
- At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine wants to end the murderous war unleashed by Russia, not just quickly but, most importantly, fairly.
