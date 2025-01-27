Russia's largest clothing manufacturer closes factories

Gloria Jeans, the largest clothing manufacturer in Russia, is closing its factories in the cities of Shakhty and Novoshakhtinsk in Rostov Oblast.

Source: Interfax, a Russian news agency

Details: The company's management cited the fact that many employees went to war against Ukraine, making production unprofitable.

Advertisement:

Employees have already been warned that they will be laid off as of 31 March due to the factories' closure. About 1,500 people will lose their jobs.

The company's founder, Vladimir Melnikov, explained that the main problems are outdated technology and financial losses caused by the lack of workers who have gone to the front in large numbers.

According to publicly available data, at the end of 2024, Gloria Jeans had 10 production sites.

Advertisement:

Background: Russian clothing and footwear company Gloria Jeans plans to close some of its production sites in the country.

Support UP or become our patron!