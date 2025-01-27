All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia's largest clothing manufacturer closes factories

Oleksii ArtemchukMonday, 27 January 2025, 13:25
Russia's largest clothing manufacturer closes factories
Gloria Jeans. Photo: Getty Images 

Gloria Jeans, the largest clothing manufacturer in Russia, is closing its factories in the cities of Shakhty and Novoshakhtinsk in Rostov Oblast.

Source: Interfax, a Russian news agency

Details: The company's management cited the fact that many employees went to war against Ukraine, making production unprofitable.

Advertisement:

Employees have already been warned that they will be laid off as of 31 March due to the factories' closure. About 1,500 people will lose their jobs.

The company's founder, Vladimir Melnikov, explained that the main problems are outdated technology and financial losses caused by the lack of workers who have gone to the front in large numbers.

According to publicly available data, at the end of 2024, Gloria Jeans had 10 production sites.

Advertisement:

Background: Russian clothing and footwear company Gloria Jeans plans to close some of its production sites in the country.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russo-Ukrainian warекономікаRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
UK intelligence analyses Russian operations in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack most intensively on Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
Offensive on Toretsk front may indicate change in Russia's priorities – ISW
RECENT NEWS
06:21
Russian drone wreckage falls near metro station in Kyiv
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: