UK intelligence analyses Russian operations in Kharkiv Oblast

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 27 January 2025, 12:49
UK intelligence analyses Russian operations in Kharkiv Oblast
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom's Defence Intelligence report for 27 January examines the ongoing combat operations in Kharkiv Oblast as well as the Russian objectives in the area. 

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 27 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK intelligence reported that Russian forces are gradually expanding their foothold on the western bank of the Oskil River, a position first established in late November 2024. Since then, the Russians have made tactical gains in the area.

The main focus of Russian operations in this region is the town of Dvorichna, where fierce battles are ongoing between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Fighting is also taking place for the town of Zapadne, located 4 km to the west of the river.

Intelligence suggests that Russia is likely trying to pressure the logistics of Kupiansk, a city located around 12 km south of the foothold, also on the Oskil River.

Quote: "Russian forces already control the supply lines east and south of the city, and are likely attempting to take control over northern supply routes into the city," the report said.

Background:

  • In an earlier report, UK Defence Intelligence examined the losses of North Korean forces in Russia's war against Ukraine. 
  • Before that, the focus was on the "comprehensive strategic partnership" agreement between Russia and Iran.

