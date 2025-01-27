All Sections
Russians attack most intensively on Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 27 January 2025, 08:38
Russians attack most intensively on Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: Getty Images

The Russians continue to attack the Ukrainian defence forces' positions, conducting airstrikes and firing artillery. The most intense attacks have been occurring on the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Lyman fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 27 January

Quote: "A total of 166 combat clashes were recorded during the past day… over the past day, the enemy conducted 45 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 58 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy shelled [Ukrainian positions] over 5,000 times, including 105 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,155 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians tried to assault Ukrainian positions near the city of Vovchansk four times.

On the Kupiansk front, 11 attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled the Russian assaults near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 15 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Nadiia, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Yampolivka and Torsk.

On the Kramatorsk front, 21 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted nine attacks near the city of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped 78 Russian assault and offensive attempts near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne and Yantarne.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 12 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka. 

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to attack Ukrainian forces towards the village of Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted an attack but were repelled.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attacks. The Russians conducted 25 airstrikes, dropping 33 guided bombs, and shelled 435 times.

Russo-Ukrainian war
