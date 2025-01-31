Ukraine increases poultry meat exports

Ukraine exported 446,600 tonnes of poultry meat in 2024, marking a 6.3% increase compared to 2023 (419,900 tonnes). In December, the country exported 37,800 tonnes.

Source: The Poultry Union of Ukraine, citing customs statistics

Details: In monetary terms, exports rose by 21% due to higher prices in foreign markets and an increase in the average selling price due to changes in the range of exported products.

The main buyers of Ukrainian poultry meat in 2024 were the Netherlands (16.8%), Saudi Arabia (13.4%), Slovakia (7.5%), and Iraq (7.9%). The share of exports to EU countries amounted to 30.5% (136,200 tonnes).

Background: Ukraine's exports of goods increased by 13.4% in 2024, reaching US$41 billion, while the volume of exports in physical terms increased by 28.8% to 129.3 million tonnes.

