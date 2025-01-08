Illia Zabarnyi, a Ukrainian defender for the English club Bournemouth, does not intend to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Source: Loïc Tanzi, a journalist with L'Équipe, a French national daily newspaper devoted to sport; Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Zabarnyi, who plays in Ukraine’s national team, is apprehensive about potential conflict with PSG's Russian goalkeeper, Matvey Safonov.

Advertisement:

PSG's management is considering selling Safonov to make room for Zabarnyi, but the situation is complicated by the 23-year-old centre-back's reluctance to relocate to France.

According to the source, PSG manager Luis Enrique admires the Ukrainian, who has played in all 20 Premier League matches this season and leads the squad in terms of selections, with an average of 4.6 per match.

Bournemouth is presently seventh in the English Premier League, and according to SofaScore, Illia Zabarnyi is one of the Cherries’ top 10 players this season.

Advertisement:

Bournemouth recently strengthened their squad with the addition of D.C. United centre-back Matai Akinmboni, who could be a potential replacement for Zabarnyi. Western media have speculated that the Ukrainian could transfer to Real Madrid, Chelsea or Liverpool.

Support UP or become our patron!