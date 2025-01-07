Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk named Fighter of the Year – WBC

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBO, WBC and IBO heavyweight titles, has been named the best boxer of 2024 in any weight category by the World Boxing Council.

Source: WBC on Instagram

Details: The organisation said one of the reasons for its decision was the 37-year-old Ukrainian’s historic feat in becoming the absolute heavyweight champion, the first boxer in the four-belt era to do so.

Quote: "Usyk has consistently demonstrated his exceptional skills outside of Ukraine, showcasing his global impact on the sport. These achievements solidify Usyk's legacy as one of the greatest boxers of his generation."

More details: The best female boxer of the year is Australia’s Skye Nicolson, 29. She competes in the featherweight division and defeated the main contenders in 2024: Denmark’s Sarah Mahfoud, the Dominican Republic's Dayana Vargas, and Britainʼs Raven Chapman.

Background:

Last May, Usyk became the first absolute heavyweight champion of the world since 1999, defeating the UKʼs Tyson Fury by a split decision.

In December, the Ukrainian defeated Fury in a rematch, this time by unanimous decision. However, the absolute championship in the division was not at stake, as Usyk voluntarily vacated the IBF title in the summer. The belt now belongs to another British boxer, Daniel Dubois.

