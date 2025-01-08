Russians fire on village in Kherson Oblast: elderly man killed
Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 12:08
A 71-year-old man was killed as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Naddniprianske in Kherson Oblast.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Around 10:40, Russian troops opened fire on Naddniprianske."
Details: Prokudin said that a 71-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as a result of the Russian attack.
Prokudin expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.
Background: On 8 January, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, injuring a 66-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.
