Russians fire on village in Kherson Oblast: elderly man killed

A 71-year-old man was killed as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Naddniprianske in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Around 10:40, Russian troops opened fire on Naddniprianske."

Details: Prokudin said that a 71-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as a result of the Russian attack.

Prokudin expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Background: On 8 January, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, injuring a 66-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

