Two wounded in Russian drone attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 8 January 2025, 11:15
Two wounded in Russian drone attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
Entrance sign in Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on 8 January, injuring a 66-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the morning, two people were injured in Beryslav due to attacks by Russian UAVs."

Details: It is reported that the 66-year-old man sustained a blast injury and an arm wound as a result of a drone dropping explosives. The 69-year-old woman was diagnosed with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her arms, legs, head and abdomen.

They have been taken to hospital, where doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Background: On 7 January, the Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in Naddniprianske, Kherson Oblast, killing a 62-year-old man.

