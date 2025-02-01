All Sections
Russians launch large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia, over 10 strikes reported

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 1 February 2025, 02:28
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Stock photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have conducted their most large-scale attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia in recent times, with over 10 strikes being recorded.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has launched over 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. This is their most large-scale attack in recent times."

Details: Fedorov said the aftermath of the large-scale attack is being assessed.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Later, Fedorov reported that houses were damaged in the attack. There were shattered windows and damaged roofs.

Fedorov added at 02:57 that, according to updated information, the Russians had targeted the city with 16 drones.

Quote: "An infrastructure facility, a high-rise building and houses were damaged in the attack. Over 400 subscribers were left without electricity."

