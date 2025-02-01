All Sections
Emergency power outages in effect in seven Ukrainian oblasts

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 1 February 2025, 08:03
A power transmission line. Stock photo: Getty Images

Due to a Russian missile attack on the morning of 1 February, emergency power outages are being introduced in seven Ukrainian oblasts.  

Source: press service for Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator

Details: In particular, the restrictions are applied in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Update: On his Facebook, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko added that preventive restrictions were being applied in the country.

"In connection with the attack, the electricity transmission operator is urgently applying preventive restrictions," Halushchenko said.

Background: On the early morning of 1 February, an air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine.

