Russians lose 1,430 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 1 February 2025, 08:06
Russia has lost 1,430 soldiers killed and wounded and 9 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 839,040 (+1,430) military personnel;
- 9,902 (+9) tanks;
- 20,653 (+22) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,493 (+48) artillery systems;
- 1,266 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 23,694 (+121) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 35,629 (+77) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,727 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
Support UP or become our patron!