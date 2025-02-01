All Sections
Russians lose 1,430 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 1 February 2025, 08:06
Russians lose 1,430 soldiers over past day
Uniform of a Russian soldier. Photo: Sever.Realii

Russia has lost 1,430 soldiers killed and wounded and 9 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 839,040  (+1,430) military personnel;
  • 9,902 (+9) tanks;
  • 20,653 (+22) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,493 (+48) artillery systems;
  • 1,266 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 23,694 (+121) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 35,629 (+77) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,727 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

