Russian attack on residential building in Poltava: 3 people killed, 10 injured – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 1 February 2025, 08:42
Russian attack on residential building in Poltava: 3 people killed, 10 injured – photos
A residential building on fire. Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

The Russians struck the city of Poltava on Saturday, 1 February, hitting a residential building. As of now, there has been information about three killed and ten injured people, including a child.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy struck Poltava. A residential building was hit. Rescue workers and emergency services are working at the scene."

Details: Authorities reported that information on the aftermath of the strike is being determined.

 

Earlier, it was reported that the Russians had attacked Poltava Oblast. Early reports indicate that there were no hits on civilian facilities or casualties. However, energy infrastructure in the Myrhorod district was damaged.

 

As a result, 164 residential and one commercial consumer were left without electricity. Specialists are working to restore power supply.

Updated: Rescue workers reported that two people were killed in the attack. Another seven were injured, including a child. Twenty-one people were rescued.

 

The attack caused the destruction of the entrance from the ground floor to the fourth floor, resulting in a fire. Neighbouring buildings and 12 cars were also damaged. 

 

Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the scene.

The State Emergency Service reported that the death toll from the missile strike on a residential building in Poltava has risen to three people. Ten individuals were injured, including a child.

