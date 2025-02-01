Death rate exceeded birth rate by almost three times in Ukraine in 2024

The death rate in Ukraine exceeded the birth rate by 2.8 times in 2024. The city of Kyiv became the leader in terms of the number of newborns. The highest number of deaths was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: a report by the Ministry of Justice

Details: A total of 176,600 babies were born last year. This is 5.8% less than in 2023, when 187,300 children were born.

Advertisement:

The leaders in terms of the number of newborns were:

Kyiv – 19,700;

Lviv Oblast – 15,600;

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 14,000;

Odesa Oblast – 12,500;

Kyiv Oblast – 10,200.

In addition, 495,000 deaths were recorded in 2024, which is almost the same as in 2023 – 496,200.

The highest number of people died in:

Advertisement:

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 53,200;

the city of Kyiv – 35,500;

Kharkiv Oblast – 34,800;

Odesa Oblast – 32,100;

Lviv Oblast – 31,400.

This means the mortality rate exceeded the birth rate by 2.8 times.

The worst demographic situation is in the government-controlled parts of Kherson and Donetsk oblasts. There, the mortality rate is 11 and 8.5 times higher than the birth rate, respectively.

The most positive indicators are in Rivne and Volyn oblasts. In these regions, the mortality rate is 1.6 and 1.7 times higher than the birth rate, respectively.

Background:

In 2023, three times fewer children were born in Ukraine than before the full-scale war.

The US Central Intelligence Agency reported that Ukraine has the highest mortality rate and lowest birth rate in the world.

Support UP or become our patron!