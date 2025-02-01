All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian agent from Lviv arrested in Kyiv while plotting attack near security service building – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 1 February 2025, 12:29
Russian agent from Lviv arrested in Kyiv while plotting attack near security service building – photos
The suspect. Photo: Ukraine’s Security Service

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) counterintelligence and investigators have thwarted a major terrorist attack on a busy central street in Kyiv. During a special operation in the city, they detained a Russian agent who was planning to detonate explosives near an SSU facility.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Prosecutor General's Office

Quote: "An investigation has found that the suspect reached out to a Russian intelligence operative through a messenger group and agreed to collaborate in December 2024. Her mission was to carry out a terrorist attack aimed at causing casualties among SSU personnel."

Advertisement:

Details: The suspect rented a flat opposite an SSU facility and installed remote-access cameras, enabling Russian operatives to monitor the building. She also brought in 7 kg of TNT and detonators to assemble an explosive device.

 
Photo: Ukraine’s Security Service

Although this location was no longer in use by SSU personnel, who had been relocated to backup sites following the full-scale invasion, the SSU warned that the planned attack could have caused mass civilian casualties in central Kyiv.

 
Photo: Ukraine’s Security Service

Acting preemptively, SSU operatives caught the suspect in the act as she retrieved a bag of explosives from a hiding place and headed back to her rented flat. At the scene, officers found a homemade explosive device with the equivalent power of 7 kg of TNT – enough to seriously damage the building and kill anyone nearby.  

Advertisement:

The case materials show that Russian operatives had remotely recruited a 22-year-old drug addict from Lviv who was looking for "quick money" on Telegram. Following their instructions, she travelled to Kyiv, where her Russian handler had prearranged a flat for her in the city centre.  

After moving in, she received a mini surveillance camera via courier and mounted it on the balcony. With remote access, Russian intelligence could monitor Kyiv’s central streets in real time, intending to capture the aftermath of the attack.  

During a search, SSU operatives also seized the suspect’s mobile phone which she had used to communicate with Russian intelligence.  

She has now been formally charged under multiple articles of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

Support UP or become our patron!

State Security Service of Ukraineterrorist attackKyiv
Advertisement:
updatedRussian attack on residential building in Poltava: 5 people killed, 14 injured – photos, video
Russian agent from Lviv arrested in Kyiv while plotting attack near security service building – photos
Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responds to Slovak PM's accusation: we have no unit under name of Georgian National Legion
Emergency power outages in effect in seven Ukrainian oblasts
ISW: Russian forces continue their "creeping advances" to please Putin
All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
Ukraine's Security Service identifies 4 Russian generals who ordered attack on Kharkiv home improvement hypermarket in 2024
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
RECENT NEWS
15:39
Italian Parliament condemns Russian attack on historic centre of Odesa
14:52
updatedRussian attack on residential building in Poltava: 5 people killed, 14 injured – photos, video
14:50
Moldova starts supplying 3 million cubic metres of gas to breakaway Transnistria region amid energy crisis
14:43
Trump's special envoy says they have a "good, solid plan" for dealing with the war in Ukraine
13:27
Russian strike on Odesa damages around 15 cultural heritage sites – photos
12:29
Russian agent from Lviv arrested in Kyiv while plotting attack near security service building – photos
11:20
Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine
11:10
Poland scrambles fighters and puts air defence on alert due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine's west
11:02
Death rate exceeded birth rate by almost three times in Ukraine in 2024
10:49
Zelenskyy on Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: 6 people killed, more pressure on Russia needed – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: