All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Kyiv should hold elections after "ceasefire", Trump's special Ukraine envoy says

Oleh Pavliuk, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 February 2025, 18:02
Kyiv should hold elections after ceasefire, Trump's special Ukraine envoy says
Keith Kellogg. Stock photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has said the US wants Ukraine to hold presidential and parliamentary elections, especially if a "ceasefire" agreement is reached.

Source: Kellogg in an interview with Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg stated that Ukraine "should hold" presidential and parliamentary elections, which Ukrainian law prohibits during martial law.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Most democratic nations have elections in their time of war. I think it is important they do so. I think it is good for democracy. That's the beauty of a solid democracy, you have more than one person potentially running."

Details: Reuters reports that Trump's team is discussing the issue of holding elections as part of its plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Among other things, two Reuters sources say, Kellogg and other White House officials have discussed "pushing Ukraine to agree to elections as part of an initial truce with Russia".

Advertisement:

Trump's representatives are also discussing whether to insist that a "ceasefire" on the battlefield should precede a "longer-term agreement", Reuters notes.

Two Reuters sources in the Ukrainian government said the Trump administration has not yet formally asked Ukraine to hold presidential elections by the end of 2025.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously emphasised that Ukraine could hold elections this year if the fighting ceases and strong security guarantees are established to prevent Russia from resuming its aggression.
  • Two former US officials confirmed to Reuters that the US had discussed the issue of holding elections in Ukraine in 2023 and 2024 with Ukrainian officials.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpELECTIONSceasefire
Advertisement:
Pro-Russian organisation trying to set up "rebel movement" uncovered by Ukraine's Security Service – photos
Kyiv should hold elections after "ceasefire", Trump's special Ukraine envoy says
Russian agent from Lviv arrested in Kyiv while plotting attack near security service building – photos
Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responds to Slovak PM's accusation: we have no unit named Georgian National Legion
Emergency power outages in effect in seven Ukrainian oblasts
All News
Trump
Trump states he and Putin could do something "significant" to stop Russia's war in Ukraine
BRICS not planning new currency, Kremlin says after Trump's threat of 100% tariffs
Trump vows 100% tariffs on BRICS if they adopt new currency over US dollar
RECENT NEWS
19:59
One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk
19:48
Russians strike nursing home in Sudzha, trapping 95 people under rubble – Ukrainian military commandant's office
19:13
Pro-Russian organisation trying to set up "rebel movement" uncovered by Ukraine's Security Service – photos
18:42
Death toll from Russian strike on Poltava rises to eight, including child – video
18:27
January Russian strikes on Kyiv leave 5 dead, 7 injured, damage reported in nearly every city district
18:02
Kyiv should hold elections after "ceasefire", Trump's special Ukraine envoy says
17:56
Lithuanian foreign minister rejects idea of restarting Russian gas exports as dangerously misguided
17:38
Odesa Philharmonic concert hall damaged in Russian attack – photos
17:20
updatedRussian attack on residential building in Poltava: 7 people killed, 17 injured – photos, video
16:47
Russian territorial advances in January at lowest level since August 2024, DeepState analysts say
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: