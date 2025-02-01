Kyiv should hold elections after "ceasefire", Trump's special Ukraine envoy says

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has said the US wants Ukraine to hold presidential and parliamentary elections, especially if a "ceasefire" agreement is reached.

Source: Kellogg in an interview with Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg stated that Ukraine "should hold" presidential and parliamentary elections, which Ukrainian law prohibits during martial law.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Most democratic nations have elections in their time of war. I think it is important they do so. I think it is good for democracy. That's the beauty of a solid democracy, you have more than one person potentially running."

Details: Reuters reports that Trump's team is discussing the issue of holding elections as part of its plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Among other things, two Reuters sources say, Kellogg and other White House officials have discussed "pushing Ukraine to agree to elections as part of an initial truce with Russia".

Advertisement:

Trump's representatives are also discussing whether to insist that a "ceasefire" on the battlefield should precede a "longer-term agreement", Reuters notes.

Two Reuters sources in the Ukrainian government said the Trump administration has not yet formally asked Ukraine to hold presidential elections by the end of 2025.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously emphasised that Ukraine could hold elections this year if the fighting ceases and strong security guarantees are established to prevent Russia from resuming its aggression.

Two former US officials confirmed to Reuters that the US had discussed the issue of holding elections in Ukraine in 2023 and 2024 with Ukrainian officials.

Support UP or become our patron!