Aftermath of the Russian attack on the nursing home in Sudzha. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that dozens of local residents preparing to evacuate were there during the Russian attack on the nursing home in the city of Sudzha.

Quote: "Today, on 1 February, at 16:54, a Russian aircraft dropped a guided aerial bomb on a nursing home in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast. The strike was carried out on purpose.

Dozens of locals were inside the building at the time of the attack, preparing to evacuate.

The Russians were aware that the nursing home only housed civilians – local residents, including women and children."

Details: The General Staff stressed that everything possible is being done to rescue the survivors.

Background: Earlier, the press officer of the temporary military commandant's office on Ukraine-controlled territory of the Russian Federation, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, said that on 1 February, Russian troops struck a nursing home in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, resulting in 95 people being trapped under the rubble.

