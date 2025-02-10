Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon

All Sections
Ukrainska Pravda is seeking support from its dedicated readers. You can help sustain our work and contribute to our efforts by donating on our Patreon page.

Throughout its history and to this day, Ukrainska Pravda has kept its content completely free and accessible. Yet, independent journalism relies on ongoing support to continue operating seamlessly and effectively.

Thanks to the generous support of our readers, our editorial team can continue conducting crucial investigations, reporting from the war zone, and covering significant stories both from the battlefield and civilian areas.

Every week on the Patreon platform, we publish unique stories, as well as photos and videos from the front line and liberated settlements. In addition, our loyal readers can receive exclusive postcards from the battlefield.

Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
Elon Musk calls for shutting down Radio Free Europe and Voice of America
Baltic states finally synchronise their power grids with Europe
Ukraine ramps up gas imports from EU, reports Reuters
"It's like being freed from a horrible stench": the young people starting a new life after leaving Russian-occupied areas
Trump discusses Ukraine war in phone call with Putin, New York Post says
21:13
Russians keep attacking Nikopol district: four people injured
20:45
Ukraine ranks first in medal standings at 2025 Para Biathlon World Championships
20:35
Lithuania raises nearly €900,000 in one week to buy drones for Ukraine
20:11
Zelenskyy: Moscow can no longer use energy as weapon against Baltic states
19:49
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
19:36
Ukraine's defence minister announces launch of revolutionary Drone Line project
19:23
Ukrainian ambassador urges German politicians not to underestimate Russian threat in election campaign
19:11
Elon Musk calls for shutting down Radio Free Europe and Voice of America
18:52
Ukraine's youth hockey team wins international tournament in Slovakia
18:36
Zelenskyy believes Victory Plan can be basis for Trump's plan
