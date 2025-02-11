All Sections
Beckham registers his trademark in Russia

Bohdan VoychenkoTuesday, 11 February 2025, 13:15
Photo: David Beckham on Instagram

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid footballer David Beckham, known not only for his legendary career but also for his active involvement in business and charity, is once again in the spotlight.

The British company DB Ventures has registered the David Beckham trademark with Russia’s Rospatent. 

Source: MSK Agency, a Moscow-based news outlet

Details: As it became known, Beckham applied for registration back in June 2024, and the brand itself received the right to sell goods under international class 24. This allows the company to produce fabrics, curtains, kitchen towels, bed linen and even blankets for pets under the name of the famous footballer.

DB Ventures was founded by Beckham in 2014 and specialises in managing his advertising contracts. In 2022, 55% of the company's shares were sold to the American branding company Authentic Brands Group. Despite this deal, David Beckham's name remains important in commercial projects.

Background:

  • It is worth noting that Beckham actively supported Ukraine after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. In March 2022, he handed over his Instagram page with over 70 million followers to Kharkiv doctor Iryna, who showed the realities of medical work during the war.
  • Together with his wife Victoria, the former footballer has donated £1 million to help Ukrainian children.

