Zelenskyy believes it's too early to judge Biden's actions on Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the actions of Joe Biden's administration in supporting Ukraine can only be properly evaluated over time.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The journalist asked Zelenskyy whether Biden would go down in history as a person who helped save Ukraine or as a person who was too slow to respond to Putin's challenge.

To this, Zelenskyy laughed and said it was "very difficult" to answer.

He criticised Biden's initial reluctance to provide Ukraine with weapons, saying that "this lack of confidence gave confidence to Russia" but added that Kyiv was grateful for all the help that followed.

"History shows that there are many things that you just don’t know, what happened behind the scenes, what negotiations there were … it’s hard to characterise it all today because we don’t know everything. Later we will know, we will know everything," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

According to a January Gallup poll, Americans mostly believe that Joe Biden's presidential term will be assessed negatively rather than positively in the future.

Earlier, Zelenskyy publicly criticised the Biden administration for refusing to invite Ukraine to join NATO.

