Hungarian foreign minister boasts that Hungary will give €1 million to Lebanese Armed Forces instead of Ukraine

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 11 February 2025, 20:31
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced that Budapest will support the Lebanese Armed Forces through the European Peace Facility, a mechanism where Hungary has been blocking funds intended for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda citing Telex, a Hungarian news portal

Details: During his visit to Beirut on Tuesday, 11 February, Szijjártó highlighted the friendly relations between Hungary and Lebanon, stating that Budapest will continue to support efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Szijjártó announced that Hungary will provide HUF 400 million (approximately €991,500) to the Lebanese Armed Forces "instead of sending weapons to Ukraine".

Quote: "We are sending this money to Lebanon through the European Peace Facility and we can do so because we are not sending weapons to Ukraine, allowing us to allocate funds meant for Ukraine to other countries." 

Background:

  • Hungary has been blocking the allocation of more than €6 billion from the European Peace Facility for over a year. These funds are meant to compensate EU member states for their military aid to Ukraine.
  • This continues despite assurances that Hungary’s contributions to the European Peace Facility would not be used for any military assistance to Ukraine.

Hungary
