Russian forces strike Kryvyi Rih, causing damage
Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 22:33
Russian troops launched a missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 11 February, damaging residential buildings, businesses facilities and an educational institution.
Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council
Details: Vilkul reported that the strike caused damage to apartment buildings, business facilities and an educational institution.
Advertisement:
A relief centre has been set up at a nearby school to assist those affected.
Support UP or become our patron!