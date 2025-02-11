All Sections
Russian forces strike Kryvyi Rih, causing damage

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 11 February 2025, 22:33
Smoke after the explosion. Stock photo: open sources

Russian troops launched a missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 11 February, damaging residential buildings, businesses facilities and an educational institution.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council

Details: Vilkul reported that the strike caused damage to apartment buildings, business facilities and an educational institution.

A relief centre has been set up at a nearby school to assist those affected.

Kryvyi Rih
