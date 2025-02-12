Finnish paint and coatings manufacturer Tikkurila withdraws from Russia

Finnish paint and coatings manufacturer Tikkurila has completely withdrawn from the Russian market.

Source: Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat

Details: "Tikkurila Oyj, part of the PPG Group, completed its withdrawal from Russia at the end of January," said PPG representative Andrew Wood.

Advertisement:

He did not provide further details.

Ilta-Sanomat reports that a year ago, PPG stated that it had been waiting for 18 months for Russian authorities to approve the sale.

Tikkurila’s Russian subsidiary was not authorised to manufacture or sell products under the Tikkurila brand in Russia.

Background: In June 2022, Finnish paint and coatings manufacturer Tikkurila announced its decision to wind down its business in Russia, exploring options including a possible sale or a controlled exit from the Russian market.

Support UP or become our patron!