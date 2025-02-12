Third underground school opens in Zaporizhzhia, capable of withstanding guided aerial bombs and missile strikes

The facility can accommodate 500 students at a time. Photo: Ministry of Education and Science/Facebook

A third underground school has opened in Zaporizhzhia, designed to accommodate 500 students at a depth of seven meters for safety.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: The underground facility, spanning 1,309 sq. m., includes classrooms for robotics, drone operation and tactical medicine, along with a medical office, a buffet, rest areas and a sports corner.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Education stated that the school is built to withstand drone attacks, guided aerial bombs (GABs) and even bunker-busting missiles. While 500 students can attend at a time, the shelter can accommodate up to 1,000 children, including those from the contact line and Russia-occupied areas where in-person learning is impossible.

Fedorov emphasised that children and teachers will be able to communicate in person rather than through screens.

Zaporizhzhia plans to open 21 such underground schools, with nine currently under construction.

Background: The first underground school in Zaporizhzhia was opened in December 2024 after six months of construction.

Support UP or become our patron!