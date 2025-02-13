Zelenskyy's team invites Trump to Ukraine through Ukrainian Railways ad

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine's Presidential Advisor for Strategic Affairs and a member of the Supervisory Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), has invited US President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine on a special train designed for diplomatic missions.

Details: Kamyshin praised the "brave" US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, for successfully travelling from Kyiv to Poland on a Ukrainian train, arriving two minutes ahead of schedule.

Quote: "RailForceOne is waiting for you here as well."

Kamyshin also shared a video of Donald Trump, in which the US president commended Bessent's bravery for travelling to Kyiv by train on Wednesday, 12 February.

Quote: "I have a Secretary of Treasury right now, who is actually quite brave – he's over in Ukraine on a train. And there are a lot of things happening around that train that aren’t so good," Trump said.

Background:

Earlier in January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that Trump could be the first world leader to fly to Ukraine.

On 12 February, Zelenskyy confirmed that he had discussed further contacts with Trump.

