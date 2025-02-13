All Sections
Zelenskyy's team invites Trump to Ukraine through Ukrainian Railways ad

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 13 February 2025, 12:25
Stock photo: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine's Presidential Advisor for Strategic Affairs and a member of the Supervisory Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), has invited US President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine on a special train designed for diplomatic missions.

Source: Kamyshin on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kamyshin praised the "brave" US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, for successfully travelling from Kyiv to Poland on a Ukrainian train, arriving two minutes ahead of schedule.

Quote: "RailForceOne is waiting for you here as well."

Kamyshin also shared a video of Donald Trump, in which the US president commended Bessent's bravery for travelling to Kyiv by train on Wednesday, 12 February.

Quote: "I have a Secretary of Treasury right now, who is actually quite brave – he's over in Ukraine on a train. And there are a lot of things happening around that train that aren’t so good," Trump said.

Background:

  • Earlier in January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that Trump could be the first world leader to fly to Ukraine.
  • On 12 February, Zelenskyy confirmed that he had discussed further contacts with Trump.

TrumpUkrainian Railways
