Over 60% of Russian oil tankers halted due to sanctions

The latest US sanctions against Russia’s oil sector have led to the suspension of most Russian tankers.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Currently, 94 out of 154 tankers sanctioned under the Biden administration have stopped transporting Russian oil.

Advertisement:

However, Bloomberg notes that it is too early to determine the fate of the remaining tankers, which were sanctioned on 10 January and are still operational.

Of the 44 tankers that loaded cargo after being blacklisted, 20 operate exclusively within Russia, while nine are specialised vessels serving two projects on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East. Most of these tankers are struggling to unload their cargo.

Several countries have refused to accept Russian vessels sanctioned by the US, including India, Türkiye and some ports in China’s Shandong province.

Background:

Due to sanctions, Sakhalin has nowhere to store unsold Russian oil.

In January 2025, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as ship insurance providers Ingosstrakh and AlfaStrakhovanie.

Support UP or become our patron!