Zelenskyy meets with European Commission and European Council presidents in Munich

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and António Costa, President of the European Council, in Munich.

Source: European Commission, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a statement, the European Commission said von der Leyen and Costa had assured Zelenskyy of continued stable support for Ukraine in achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace.

They emphasised that only such a peace would lead to a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine and guarantee the security of both Ukraine and Europe.

Von der Leyen and Costa expressed their willingness to ensure that Ukraine is in a strong position ahead of any future negotiations and to provide Ukraine with solid security guarantees.

They also stressed the need for Europeans to increase their defence spending, strengthen their defence capabilities and help reinforce the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Finally, von der Leyen and Costa emphasised their readiness to intensify efforts to accelerate Ukraine's EU accession process.

Background:

On Friday, 14 February, Ursula von der Leyen stated in Munich that recent comments from high-ranking US administration officials regarding Ukraine contained some elements with which one could agree.

António Costa believes that negotiations for ending the Russo-Ukrainian war must involve Ukraine and the EU.

