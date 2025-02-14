Dutch defence minister says "truce" in Ukraine will increase threat to Baltic states

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans believes that a potential "ceasefire" in Ukraine could lead to an increased Russian threat to Baltic states.

Source: Brekelmans before a meeting of the Dutch government on 14 February, European Pravda reports, citing NOS

Details: Brekelmans stressed that the Netherlands will continue to actively contribute to NATO's mission in Lithuania to protect the Alliance's eastern flank, where about 300 Dutch troops are currently deployed.

"On the contrary, we will have to do even more there," the defence minister said.

He said that a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia will increase the threat to Baltic States.

"Russia can then move troops, which means the threat is growing," the minister explained.

Background:

The Netherlands has been participating in the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence mission in Lithuania since 2017. It is designed to strengthen NATO's eastern flank and deter Russian aggression.

Last year, the country extended the deployment of its forces in the Baltic state until 2026.

