Zelenskyy: I discussed occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he recently discussed nuclear energy and Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with his US counterpart Donald Trump and his team.

Source: Zelenskyy during his speech at the Munich Conference on Saturday, 15 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that he recently spoke with Donald Trump and his team about nuclear energy and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant – "our Zaporizhzhia plant, which is currently occupied by Russia."

Quote: "And Russia responded – by sending a drone to hit Chornobyl’s sarcophagus, which holds radioactive dust and debris."

Zelenskyy said that this year, a country "that wasn’t even invited still made its presence known".

Quote: "The night before Munich, a Russian attack drone struck the sarcophagus covering the ruined fourth reactor of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant."

He said the drone was a modified Shahed – a Russian UAV based on Iranian technology – carrying a warhead with at least 50 kg of explosives.

Quote: "A country that launches such attacks does not want peace. It is not preparing for dialogue."

Background:

Following Russia’s strike on Chornobyl, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called for ramping up military aid to Ukraine, while EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the attack reckless.

In December, the US denounced a Russian drone strike on a vehicle belonging to the International Atomic Energy Agency near the ZNPP.

Tsahkna warned that the risk of a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia would remain a grim reality until Ukraine regains control of the plant and restores its territorial integrity.

