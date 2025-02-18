All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine increases electricity imports after applying power outages

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 18 February 2025, 11:59
Ukraine increases electricity imports after applying power outages
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has increased its electricity imports in February following the application of power outages for industry and business. However, the reserved transmission capacity is still not being used 100%.

Source: ExPro Electricity, a monitoring project focused on Ukraine's power generation, etc

Details: ExPro Electricity reports that the average daily electricity imports for 11-17 February amounted to 10,500 MWh, twice as much as for 1-10 February.

Advertisement:

Since the beginning of February, almost 130,000 MWh of electricity have been imported, with the largest share coming from Hungary (36%).

ExPro estimates that the reserved limit for imports is currently only 30-40% used. Despite the need for electricity during the evening peak hours, the supply for this period is about 1 GW out of 2.1 GW of technical capacity.

Background: 

  • Ukraine applied power outages for industry and business on 18 February.
  • Emergency power outages were applied across Ukraine on 17 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

importpower
Advertisement:
Russia-US talks lasted 4.5 hours: sides to prepare Trump-Putin meeting
France worried about possible alliance between Trump and Putin, media reports
Europe is ready to increase production and defence spending for EU and Ukraine, European Commission president says
US and Russian delegations begin negotiations in Saudi Arabia – Russian media outlets report, video
Rheinmetall CEO says Europe is "at kids' table" in Ukraine talks
Terms of US-Ukraine minerals agreement worse than Germany's postwar reparations – Telegraph
All News
import
Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant trade deficit, trend must be reversed
Russia cannot import quarter of usual freight due to problems with railways
Smuggling of cash, drones and Starlink into Russia continues despite increased customs controls and sanctions
RECENT NEWS
14:30
Kremlin does not oppose Ukraine's accession to EU but NATO is "clear threat" to Putin
14:23
Russia-US talks lasted 4.5 hours: sides to prepare Trump-Putin meeting
14:19
Ukrainian defence forces strike Ilsky oil refinery and two pumping stations in Russia – Ukraine's General Staff
13:59
Talks between US and Russian delegations in Riyadh continue for over three hours
13:44
EXPLAINERHow US interference affects elections in Germany and what the debates revealed
13:35
Zelenskyy: Reclaiming our territories diplomatically is not a betrayal of Ukraine's interests
13:26
Russians hit Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bomb, damaging social welfare office – photos, video
13:24
France worried about possible alliance between Trump and Putin, media reports
13:16
Italian PM is sceptical about sending troops to Ukraine, AFP reports
13:13
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers allocates 1.5 billion for containment structure for Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: