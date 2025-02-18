Ukraine increases electricity imports after applying power outages
Ukraine has increased its electricity imports in February following the application of power outages for industry and business. However, the reserved transmission capacity is still not being used 100%.
Source: ExPro Electricity, a monitoring project focused on Ukraine's power generation, etc
Details: ExPro Electricity reports that the average daily electricity imports for 11-17 February amounted to 10,500 MWh, twice as much as for 1-10 February.
Since the beginning of February, almost 130,000 MWh of electricity have been imported, with the largest share coming from Hungary (36%).
ExPro estimates that the reserved limit for imports is currently only 30-40% used. Despite the need for electricity during the evening peak hours, the supply for this period is about 1 GW out of 2.1 GW of technical capacity.
Background:
- Ukraine applied power outages for industry and business on 18 February.
- Emergency power outages were applied across Ukraine on 17 February.
