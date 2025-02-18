All Sections
Ukrainian postal company Nova Poshta closes last branch in Pokrovsk

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 18 February 2025, 20:41
Protective structures of the third branch of Nova Poshta in Pokrovsk. Photo: Facebook 

The last branch of Nova Poshta in the city of Pokrovsk has been closed due to the deteriorating security situation.

Source: Nova Poshta co-founder Volodymyr Popereshniuk

Quote: "As of today, we are closing the last Nova Poshta branch in Pokrovsk – Branch No. 3."

Details: Popereshniuk said that over the past two months, the branch had effectively become an invincibility centre [a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

Quote: "It was a place where parcels were received and distributed, people could warm up, connect to the internet, charge their phones and withdraw cash." 

More details: Before 2022, Pokrovsk had ten Nova Poshta branches. By January 2025, only one remained. The closure was attributed to worsening security conditions in the city.

Background: In January, Nova Poshta joined the Armiia+ programme, which supports military personnel by allowing them to send and receive parcels for UAH 1 (US$0.024) in frontline cities.

