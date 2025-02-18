Ukrainian postal company Nova Poshta closes last branch in Pokrovsk
The last branch of Nova Poshta in the city of Pokrovsk has been closed due to the deteriorating security situation.
Source: Nova Poshta co-founder Volodymyr Popereshniuk
Quote: "As of today, we are closing the last Nova Poshta branch in Pokrovsk – Branch No. 3."
Details: Popereshniuk said that over the past two months, the branch had effectively become an invincibility centre [a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].
Quote: "It was a place where parcels were received and distributed, people could warm up, connect to the internet, charge their phones and withdraw cash."
More details: Before 2022, Pokrovsk had ten Nova Poshta branches. By January 2025, only one remained. The closure was attributed to worsening security conditions in the city.
Background: In January, Nova Poshta joined the Armiia+ programme, which supports military personnel by allowing them to send and receive parcels for UAH 1 (US$0.024) in frontline cities.
