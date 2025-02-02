All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian forces kill and wound 15,000 Russian troops on Pokrovsk front in January – video

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 2 February 2025, 12:01
Ukrainian forces kill and wound 15,000 Russian troops on Pokrovsk front in January – video
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Russian forces suffered 15,000 casualties, including around 7,000 fatalities, on the Pokrovsk front in January.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Ukrainian defenders are continuously inflicting losses on the invaders. The Pokrovsk front remains one of the most intense [war zone areas].

Advertisement:

In January alone, our soldiers inflicted over 15,000 casualties on the invaders, with approximately 7,000 of them dead."

Details: Meanwhile, Zelenskyy reported that Russian forces had launched nearly 50 missiles, about 660 attack drones and more than 760 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine over the past week alone.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Oleksandr SyrskyiwarDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Former Ukrainian commander-in-chief suggested attacking Russia's Belgorod in 2022 to safeguard Kharkiv, general says
updatedRussian drone attacks on Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv cause large-scale fire at civilian firm – photos
Zelenskyy on NATO membership: Ukraine's 800,000-strong army would be a bonus to the alliance
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's exclusion from talks to end war would be "very dangerous"
Ukrainian Air Force provides evidence of Russian attack on nursing home in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast
Russian attack on nursing home in Sudza: four people killed, four others in serious condition
All News
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine's commander-in-chief speaks about most critical moment of Kyiv's defence – battle for Moshchun
Ukraine's commander-in-chief on wartime censorship: "Not like in North Korea, but necessary"
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: There are never enough troops or weapons in war, but we must fight with what we have
RECENT NEWS
14:17
Only Zelenskyy speaks of peace, Putin speaks of war, Spanish foreign minister says
13:44
Former French PM chairs parliamentary Ukraine friendship group
13:07
Former Ukrainian commander-in-chief suggested attacking Russia's Belgorod in 2022 to safeguard Kharkiv, general says
12:17
Death toll from Russian strike on Sumy apartment block on 30 January rises to 11
12:01
Ukrainian forces kill and wound 15,000 Russian troops on Pokrovsk front in January – video
11:38
Ukraine will not lose war, we must help it become stronger, NATO secretary general says
10:44
Attack on Poltava: death toll rises to 14, including 2 children
10:37
Russia sends prematurely discharged wounded soldiers into battle – UK intelligence
10:20
updatedRussian drone attacks on Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv cause large-scale fire at civilian firm – photos
10:17
Large-scale fire extinguished in Sumy Oblast after Russian attack – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: