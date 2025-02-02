Ukrainian forces kill and wound 15,000 Russian troops on Pokrovsk front in January – video

Russian forces suffered 15,000 casualties, including around 7,000 fatalities, on the Pokrovsk front in January.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Ukrainian defenders are continuously inflicting losses on the invaders. The Pokrovsk front remains one of the most intense [war zone areas].

In January alone, our soldiers inflicted over 15,000 casualties on the invaders, with approximately 7,000 of them dead."

Details: Meanwhile, Zelenskyy reported that Russian forces had launched nearly 50 missiles, about 660 attack drones and more than 760 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine over the past week alone.

