Deputy governor of Primorsky Krai, Russia, killed in Kursk Oblast

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 2 February 2025, 14:29
Sergei Yefremov. Photo: Russian media

Sergei Yefremov, Deputy Governor of  Primorsky Krai, who commanded the Russian Tigr Battalion, has been killed in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Russian news agency Interfax;  Oleg Kozhemyako, Governor of Russia's Primorsky Krai, on Telegram

Quote from Kozhemyako: "Commander of the Tigr Battalion, Sergei Yefremov, was killed while returning from a combat mission. Today [on 2 February – ed.], he was killed while leaving for reconnaissance."

Details: Telegram channels cited Russian security forces as saying that the vehicle carrying Yefremov hit a mine in Kursk Oblast. Another Russian officer was also killed in the incident.

It is reported that Yefremov commanded the Russian Tigr Battalion within the 155th Separate Guards Brigade of Naval Infantry of the Pacific Fleet, which was formed in the summer of 2022. In August 2024, Yefremov and his unit were deployed to Kursk Oblast.

Kursk Oblastwar
