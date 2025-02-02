Details emerge about victims of Russian attack on Poltava: family of three, nurse and volunteer – photos

The Russian attack on Poltava killed 14 people. As of 2 February, 17 people have been reported injured, including four children.

Soure: UP.Zhyttia

Details: A whole family was killed in their home. These are Olena and Dmytro Yavorskyi, as well as their 9-year-old daughter Sofia. They lived on the second floor of the destroyed house.

This was reported by the co-founder of Ukrainian post service Nova Poshta, Volodymyr Popereshniuk, where Olena worked.

Olena Yavorska Photo: Volodymyr Popereshniuk on Facebook

He said the woman had a pedagogical degree and was a biology teacher, but since 2015 she had been working in the post office's contact centre.

The sixth branch of the Poltava Central Library added that 9-year-old Sofia Yavorska was a regular visitor to the institution.

Sofia Yavorska Photo: Volodymyr Popereshniuk on Facebook

Quote: "Sofia was a young girl who genuinely loved books and always came to the library with an inquisitive look and an open heart. She was a talented, kind, bright girl who inspired us with her thirst for knowledge and dreams of the future."

Details: Olena Skliar, a nurse at the regional dermatological and venereological clinic, was injured in the Russian attack.

Olena was taken to local hospital in a serious condition, but doctors were unable to save her life.

Olena Skliar Photo: Poltava regional dermatological and venereological clinic on Facebook

Quote: "Our dear colleague, an experienced nurse, a wonderful person and a beautiful woman, Olena, has passed away.

She devoted years of her life to treating patients, was a support for doctors and an example of humanity and kindness for everyone who had the honour of working with her. Her sincere smile, kind heart and professionalism will forever remain in our memories."

Details: Olena Skliar's apartment was completely destroyed. Her son is now homeless. Caring friends are raising funds to help Olena's family.

On 1 February, a Russian missile also killed Anastasiia Kolvakh, an actress and co-author of the Theatre of Contemporary Dialogue's productions, a volunteer and IT worker.

Anastasiia Kolvakh Photo: Theatre of Contemporary Dialogue on Facebook

Quote from the theatre: "Anastasiia was a well-rounded person, she worked in the cultural sector and in IT. She actively volunteered and was a bright person in general. So let the memory of her be bright and pure too."

Background: On 1 February 2025, Russian troops struck a residential building in Poltava. Emergency workers continue to work at the scene of the tragedy. The city has declared three days of mourning.

