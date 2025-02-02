All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Details emerge about victims of Russian attack on Poltava: family of three, nurse and volunteer – photos

Anna KovalenkoSunday, 2 February 2025, 14:20
Details emerge about victims of Russian attack on Poltava: family of three, nurse and volunteer – photos
A three-day mourning was declared in Poltava. Photo: State Emergency Service of Poltava Oblast

The Russian attack on Poltava killed 14 people. As of 2 February, 17 people have been reported injured, including four children.

Soure: UP.Zhyttia 

Details: A whole family was killed in their home. These are Olena and Dmytro Yavorskyi, as well as their 9-year-old daughter Sofia. They lived on the second floor of the destroyed house.

Advertisement:

This was reported by the co-founder of Ukrainian post service Nova Poshta, Volodymyr Popereshniuk, where Olena worked.

 
Olena Yavorska
Photo: Volodymyr Popereshniuk on Facebook

He said the woman had a pedagogical degree and was a biology teacher, but since 2015 she had been working in the post office's contact centre.

The sixth branch of the Poltava Central Library added that 9-year-old Sofia Yavorska was a regular visitor to the institution.

Advertisement:
 
Sofia Yavorska
Photo: Volodymyr Popereshniuk on Facebook

Quote: "Sofia was a young girl who genuinely loved books and always came to the library with an inquisitive look and an open heart. She was a talented, kind, bright girl who inspired us with her thirst for knowledge and dreams of the future."

Details: Olena Skliar, a nurse at the regional dermatological and venereological clinic, was injured in the Russian attack.

Olena was taken to local hospital in a serious condition, but doctors were unable to save her life.

 
Olena Skliar
Photo: Poltava regional dermatological and venereological clinic on Facebook

Quote: "Our dear colleague, an experienced nurse, a wonderful person and a beautiful woman, Olena, has passed away.

She devoted years of her life to treating patients, was a support for doctors and an example of humanity and kindness for everyone who had the honour of working with her. Her sincere smile, kind heart and professionalism will forever remain in our memories."

Details: Olena Skliar's apartment was completely destroyed. Her son is now homeless. Caring friends are raising funds to help Olena's family.

On 1 February, a Russian missile also killed Anastasiia Kolvakh, an actress and co-author of the Theatre of Contemporary Dialogue's productions, a volunteer and IT worker.

 
Anastasiia Kolvakh
Photo: Theatre of Contemporary Dialogue on Facebook

Quote from the theatre: "Anastasiia was a well-rounded person, she worked in the cultural sector and in IT. She actively volunteered and was a bright person in general. So let the memory of her be bright and pure too."

Background: On 1 February 2025, Russian troops struck a residential building in Poltava. Emergency workers continue to work at the scene of the tragedy. The city has declared three days of mourning.

Support UP or become our patron!

casualtiesRusso-Ukrainian warPoltava
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: We have defended our independence and are closer to peace than ever
Zelenskyy on Defence Procurement Agency scandal: defence minister understands that interruptions in army supplies are unacceptable
updatedRussian drone attacks on Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv cause large-scale fire at civilian firm – photos
Zelenskyy on NATO membership: Ukraine's 800,000-strong army would be a bonus to the alliance
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's exclusion from talks to end war would be "very dangerous"
Ukrainian Air Force provides evidence of Russian attack on nursing home in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast
All News
casualties
Ukrainian Air Force provides evidence of Russian attack on nursing home in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast
Russian attack on apartment building in Sumy: death toll rises to 9 – photo, video
Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos
RECENT NEWS
16:42
Russian attack on bus in Kherson injures five, including two children
16:10
Zelenskyy: We have defended our independence and are closer to peace than ever
15:58
Zelenskyy on Defence Procurement Agency scandal: defence minister understands that interruptions in army supplies are unacceptable
15:32
Russian troops trapped in fire pocket in Velyka Novosilka, says Ukrainian brigade
14:29
Deputy governor of Primorsky Krai, Russia, killed in Kursk Oblast
14:20
Details emerge about victims of Russian attack on Poltava: family of three, nurse and volunteer – photos
14:17
Only Zelenskyy speaks of peace, Putin speaks of war, Spanish foreign minister says
13:44
Former French PM chairs parliamentary Ukraine friendship group
13:07
Former Ukrainian commander-in-chief suggested attacking Russia's Belgorod in 2022 to safeguard Kharkiv, general says
12:17
Death toll from Russian strike on Sumy apartment block on 30 January rises to 11
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: