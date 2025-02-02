All Sections
Attack on Poltava: death toll rises to 12, including 2 children

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 2 February 2025, 08:15
Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations. Photo: State Emergency Service of Poltava Oblast

The death toll from the Russian attack on a residential building in Poltava has risen to 12 people, including 2 children.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that the death toll in Poltava had increased to 12 people, including 2 children.

Rescue workers noted that 17 people are currently known to be injured, including 4 children, and 22 people have been rescued.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Background: On Saturday, 1 February, Russian troops attacked the city of Poltava and hit a residential building. Seven people were first reported killed and 17 injured, including four children. A three-day mourning period was declared in the Poltava hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

