Zelenskyy: We have defended our independence and are closer to peace than ever

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has defended its independence and is now closer to peace than ever in nearly three years of full-scale war.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Associated Press

Quote: "We are fighting, we are living, we are doing everything to bring peace closer. We are closer to it than ever during these three years of war.

We have defended our state, independence, country, capital, and many different cities and villages. Unfortunately, we have lost many people. I am very proud of our heroic people. Who could have imagined all this? No one. Who could have known about all this, about all these consequences? No one.

That is why we must do everything to stabilise life in Ukraine and ensure peace for all Ukrainians. I believe this is the most crucial thing."

