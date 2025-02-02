All Sections
Zelenskyy expects Trump's special envoy to visit Ukraine soon

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 February 2025, 17:54
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, and his team to visit Ukraine in the near future.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Associated Press

Quote: "Kellogg and people from his team… I am confident they will be in Ukraine very soon. This is important for them, and we agreed with President Trump that the teams would engage more. That's how it will be. They have contacts, phone conversations, and online communications. I believe an in-person meeting will take place soon."

Details: Zelenskyy said he had "signals that the US team will be in Ukraine soon". He noted that the previous visit was postponed due to "some legal issues in the US".

Zelenskyy added that he did not know the exact date of Kellogg's visit.

Quote: "It's important for us that this happens in the coming weeks, as soon as possible. I believe it will happen."

Details: When asked about Kellogg's intention to end the war in Ukraine within 100 days, Zelenskyy highlighted US President Donald Trump’s determination.

Quote: "Total sanctions would help us. Strong support for our army, without halting this assistance, is crucial. I believe that pressure through various measures [is necessary]: lowering energy prices, imposing sanctions not only on Russia's energy sector and industry but also on its banking system, forcing Putin to make concessions and move towards a diplomatic solution. These are the most immediate and vital steps."

Details: At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed the importance of Ukraine understanding what security guarantees it will have after the end of the active phase of the war.

Quote: "We all want to end the active phase of the war and move to diplomacy."

Background:

  • In December 2024, Zelenskyy announced that Kellogg would visit Ukraine before Trump's inauguration.
  • Later, Kellogg postponed his planned trip to Kyiv and other European capitals until after Trump's inauguration on 20 January.
  • Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Kellogg’s visit was delayed for legal reasons and would take place after Trump's inauguration.

