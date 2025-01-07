All Sections
Trump's special envoy postpones visit to Ukraine until after inauguration – Reuters

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 7 January 2025, 03:40
Trump's special envoy postpones visit to Ukraine until after inauguration – Reuters
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has postponed his planned trip to Kyiv and other European capitals until after Trump's inauguration on 20 January.

Source: Reuters with reference to its sources 

Details: Retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg had initially planned to visit Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders in early January.

His team had also been preparing meetings with officials in other European capitals, including Rome and Paris.

The trip, which was meant to be the first visit of the new Trump administration officials to Kyiv after the 5 November elections, has been postponed.

Kellogg is now expected to visit Ukraine after Trump takes office, though the exact date of the visit has not been determined.

The reason for Kellogg’s postponement remains unclear. 

Reuters noted that neither Kellogg nor a representative of the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington responded to requests for comment.

"Trump repeatedly said on the campaign trail that he could solve the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office, but he has made little progress toward that end. Still, attempting to quickly wind down the conflict remains a key priority of his incoming administration," the publication stated.

Background: At the end of November, Trump announced he had chosen retired General Keith Kellogg as special representative for Ukraine and Russia.

