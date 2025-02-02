Zelenskyy: Ukrainian strike on command post in Russia's Kursk Oblast caused dozens of officer casualties

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that a Ukrainian defence forces strike on a Russian military command post in Russia's Kursk Oblast resulted in the deaths of dozens of officers, both Russian and North Korean.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Associated Press

Quote: "Yesterday (31 January), our forces carried out a powerful operation – they hit the central command post on the Kursk front. Key Russian and North Korean officers suffered losses.

It was a legitimate military target. We launched a missile strike combined with other types of weaponry in a coordinated attack.

I believe they lost dozens of officers yesterday. Both Russian and North Korean – they were there together."

Details: Zelenskyy also highlighted that Russia has deployed approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast to support its war efforts, of whom over 4,000 have already been killed.

Quote: "They've lost the combat capacity of this first batch of North Koreans. I can't call them anything else but a 'batch' – they don’t know where they are going and are fighting against a country they've never been to. Neither North Korea nor the Russians treat these people like human beings."

More details: Zelenskyy added that while Russia may attempt to deploy an additional 20,000 to 25,000 North Korean soldiers, they have not yet arrived at Kursk Oblast..

Quote: "We observed three North Korean brigades. One was wiped out – 4,000 soldiers – while the other two have suffered losses, though I don’t know the exact figures. They didn’t send them into assaults today, probably holding them back for recovery. This could change at any moment.

We anticipate their possible offensive moves and have some understanding of the potential timing and directions. Our intelligence is active, and we are preparing for their next steps."

Background: On 31 January, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units destroyed a command post belonging to the Kursk group of Russia's Armed Forces in the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

