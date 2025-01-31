All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian command post in Kursk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 31 January 2025, 14:11
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
A command post belonging to the Kursk group of Russia's Armed Forces has been destroyed in the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units destroyed a command post belonging to the Kursk group of Russia's Armed Forces in the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk Oblast on 31 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "An enemy command post has been destroyed by a precision and coordinated strike. This operation is part of a systematic effort to destroy enemy command posts, depriving them of the ability to effectively coordinate combat operations and logistics."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff stressed that the Ukrainian defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russian forces, destroying their command and control system and reducing their offensive potential.

Operations to destroy Russian command posts will persist until the Russian aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiawarUkraineKursk Oblast
Advertisement:
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence appoints new temporary head of Defence Procurement Agency
Head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency asks Zelenskyy to intervene in ongoing controversy
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirm withdrawal of North Korean troops from Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian Justice Ministry explains status of Bezrukova and Zhumadilov in Defence Procurement Agency
All News
Russia
Norway arrests vessel with Russian crew over suspicion of damaging Baltic cable
Hungarian PM once again threatens EU to veto sanctions against Russia unless Ukraine resumes gas transit
BRICS not planning new currency, Kremlin says after Trump's threat of 100% tariffs
RECENT NEWS
17:59
Hungary's foreign minister reiterates threat to block extension of sanctions against Russia
17:31
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete Lavreniuk wins bronze at European Junior Championships
17:28
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves use of new Hromylo drone
17:06
EXPLAINERWhat problems has Switzerland in its army amid war in Ukraine?
17:00
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
16:37
Ukraine's defence minister arrives in Netherlands to visit F-16 training centre
15:48
Estonian Defence Ministry: Despite talks of negotiations, Russian troops keep pace of advance
15:46
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency
15:39
Fire at Ukrainian restaurant in Estonia suspected to be arson – photo
15:08
Ukraine increases poultry meat exports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: