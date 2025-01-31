Ukrainian forces destroy Russian command post in Kursk Oblast

A command post belonging to the Kursk group of Russia's Armed Forces has been destroyed in the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units destroyed a command post belonging to the Kursk group of Russia's Armed Forces in the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk Oblast on 31 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "An enemy command post has been destroyed by a precision and coordinated strike. This operation is part of a systematic effort to destroy enemy command posts, depriving them of the ability to effectively coordinate combat operations and logistics."

Details: The General Staff stressed that the Ukrainian defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russian forces, destroying their command and control system and reducing their offensive potential.

Operations to destroy Russian command posts will persist until the Russian aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped.

