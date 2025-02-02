All Sections
Ukraine's General Staff: Russia loses over 350 personnel in one day on Pokrovsk front

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 February 2025, 22:52
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 93 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield since the start of the day. Russian forces have launched 39 attacks on the Pokrovsk front, losing 156 soldiers killed and 195 wounded.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00

Details: The Russians launched three missile strikes and conducted 36 airstrikes, deploying three missiles and 62 guided aerial bombs, 992 kamikaze drone attacks and nearly 4,500 artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions.

On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks near the village of Hatyshche.

On the Kupiansk front, Russians troops attacked Ukrainian fortifications 18 times near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Bohuslavka, Zahryzove and Lozova, with three clashes still ongoing.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted eight assaults near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novolubivka, Makiivka, Yampolivka and towards Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian troops have been repelling two Russian attacks near the settlements of Predtechyne and Chasiv Yar, with one attack still underway.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched eight assaults near the settlements of Toretsk and Krymske throughout the day.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian troops conducted 39 offensive and assault actions near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tarasivka, Uspenivka, Yelyzavetivka, Vodyane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and Ulakly. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

Early estimates indicate that Ukrainian defenders killed 156 Russian personnel, wounded 195 and destroyed one tank, two self-propelled artillery systems, 16 vehicles, two radar stations and one motorcycle on this front. Ukrainian forces also damaged a BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system, a mortar and two Russian artillery guns.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces conducted one assault on Ukrainian positions, attempting to move towards the settlement of Kostiantynopil.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian aircraft struck the area near the village of Novopil.

On the Orikhiv front, a single combat clash occurred near the village of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces did not carry out offensive actions but launched an airstrike on the city of Kherson.

The operation on the Kursk front (Russia) continues. Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian attacks, with five clashes still ongoing. Russian aircraft conducted 16 strikes on its own territory, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs. The Russians also carried out 363 artillery attacks on local settlements and Ukrainian positions, including two strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

