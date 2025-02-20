Russians attack sorting centre of Ukraine's national postal service Ukrposhta in Kherson – photos

Russian forces attacked the sorting centre of Ukraine’s national postal service Ukrposhta in the city of Kherson on the morning of 20 February.

Source: Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi on Facebook

Quote: "Yesterday, the enemy hit our car on its way to the village of Stanislav, and this morning they struck our Ukrposhta sorting centre in the city of Kherson."

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Ihor Smilianskyi on Facebook

Details: Smilianskyi reported that the car was burned out, and the driver sustained serious injuries and is currently in hospital.

Smilianskyi stated that Ukrposhta will contact customers and compensate for all parcels lost due to the attack on the sorting centre in the city of Kherson.

Background:

Ukrposhta has completely transitioned from manual sorting to automated sorting lines.

The project began in April 2023, with 24 sorting centres opened so far. The total investment exceeds UAH 1 billion (about US$24 million).

