All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack sorting centre of Ukraine's national postal service Ukrposhta in Kherson – photos

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 20 February 2025, 15:57
Russians attack sorting centre of Ukraine's national postal service Ukrposhta in Kherson – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ukrposhta

Russian forces attacked the sorting centre of Ukraine’s national postal service Ukrposhta in the city of Kherson on the morning of 20 February.

Source: Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi on Facebook

Quote: "Yesterday, the enemy hit our car on its way to the village of Stanislav, and this morning they struck our Ukrposhta sorting centre in the city of Kherson." 

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Ihor Smilianskyi on Facebook

Details: Smilianskyi reported that the car was burned out, and the driver sustained serious injuries and is currently in hospital.

Smilianskyi stated that Ukrposhta will contact customers and compensate for all parcels lost due to the attack on the sorting centre in the city of Kherson.

Background:

  • Ukrposhta has completely transitioned from manual sorting to automated sorting lines.
  • The project began in April 2023, with 24 sorting centres opened so far. The total investment exceeds UAH 1 billion (about US$24 million).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

attackUkrainian Post
Advertisement:
A handy guide for Donald Trump: what the polls really tell us about Zelenskyy's approval ratings
US opposes calling Russia aggressor in G7 statement marking 3rd year of full-scale war in Ukraine, FT says
First images show Ukrainian F-16s in action – photos
EU leadership to visit Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine's spy chief: I believe we will reach a ceasefire this year
Trump claims Treasure Secretary Bessent was treated rudely during his last week's visit to Kyiv
All News
attack
Russians destroy ancient wooden church in Andriivka – photos
Russian forces shell Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two men – photos
Russia carries out large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure, Ukrainian energy minister says
RECENT NEWS
17:35
US Republican Fitzpatrick stands up for Zelenskyy after Trump's sharp remarks
17:13
Zelenskyy meets with Trump's special envoy Kellogg without interaction with media at US request
17:13
US explores adjusting anti-Russian sanctions as talks with Moscow continue, Bloomberg says
17:12
Fox News: Trump's administration calls on Kyiv to "tone it down" and sign minerals deal
17:10
Leader of UK right-wing populists stands up for Zelenskyy after Trump's statements
16:04
Ukraine's foreign minister reveals signals he conveyed to Trump's special envoy Kellogg at meeting in Kyiv – photos
15:57
Russians attack sorting centre of Ukraine's national postal service Ukrposhta in Kherson – photos
15:55
A handy guide for Donald Trump: what the polls really tell us about Zelenskyy's approval ratings
15:54
US opposes calling Russia aggressor in G7 statement marking 3rd year of full-scale war in Ukraine, FT says
15:51
US refuses to co-sponsor UN resolution in support of Ukraine, Reuters reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: