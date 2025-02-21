All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia extends ban on petrol exports

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 21 February 2025, 13:25
Russia extends ban on petrol exports
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian authorities have decided to extend the ban on petrol exports for non-producers starting 1 March for a period of six months.

Source: Russian government statement, reported by industry outlet Enkorr

Quote: "The decision to prohibit the export of petrol for companies that do not produce it from 1 March to 31 August has been supported by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to balance the market during a period of increased demand," 

Advertisement:

Details: However, oil refineries and oil companies that own them will still be allowed to export fuel.

Background:

  • Reuters previously reported that the price of wholesale batches of petrol and diesel fuel decreased on the St. Petersburg International Commodity Exchange between 10 and 14 February. This was driven by reassuring news for buyers regarding the return of major refineries to operation and the possible extension of the petrol export ban, according to exchange data and traders.
  • At the end of January, the Russian government decided to extend the ban on petrol exports for February, applying it to all companies except fuel producers.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russia
Advertisement:
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump
German chancellor candidate Merz compares Trump's statements on Ukraine to what Putin has been saying for years
Ukraine has lost 40% of gas production due to Russian strikes, Reuters says
Poll says 63% of Ukrainians approve of Zelenskyy's performance and 74% see him as patriot
Bill on full withdrawal from UN introduced in US Congress
US secretary of state outlines preconditions for Trump's in-person meeting with Putin
All News
Russia
Russians losing valuable equipment in Donetsk Oblast, reports Estonian intelligence
China says it supports "consensus" between US and Russia on Russo-Ukrainian war
EU seeks to increase gas purchases from the US to replace Russian supplies
RECENT NEWS
17:26
EXPLAINERWhere can the EU find funds to defend against Russia?
17:26
European Commission announces aid package for Ukraine to send "strong message" of support
17:09
Russian trolls may have spread fake videos of postal voting in Germany
17:00
Russia may agree to concede US$300bn in frozen assets as part of peace deal – Reuters
16:42
Ukrainian edtech company Headway joins Endeavor global entrepreneur community
16:33
US and Russian representatives held informal talks on Ukraine in Switzerland – Reuters
16:22
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump
15:53
Russians strike police car in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: three people injured
15:44
Most Danes would support their troops' participation in allied contingent in Ukraine
15:41
European Commission addresses EU's remaining dependence on Russian gas
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: