Ukrainian edtech company Headway joins Endeavor global entrepreneur community

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 21 February 2025, 16:42
Headway logo

IT company Headway, which develops educational products, has joined the global entrepreneur network Endeavor.

Source: Headway press release

Details: As a member, Headway gains access to mentorship, a global network of mentors, potential clients, and partners within Endeavor, which includes over 1,000 mentors and investors. Among them are LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, former Netflix CFO David Wells, Amazon Senior Vice President Steve Kessel and OpenAI Managing Director Oliver Jay.

"This is a support network," said Sviatoslav Sviatnenko, Managing Director of Endeavor in Ukraine. "Whether it's preparing for an IPO or M&A, accessing high-quality business education, expansion, or roadshows with top investors – the community provides support for everything."

The press release reads that Headway is the first company to join Endeavor through its Ukrainian office. Sviatnenko noted that dozens of Ukrainian founders are currently shortlisted, with several already in the selection stage. "And each year, among the selected, there have to be at least three companies with Ukrainian roots. It’s my mission," he added.

Background:

  • The American organisation Endeavor specialises in supporting and developing technology businesses, including their expansion into international markets. It recently opened an office in Ukraine.
  • Headway develops edtech products in the lifelong learning niche, helping 130 million people grow. Founded in the spring of 2019 by Anton Pavlovskyi, the Headway app, which provides summaries of nonfiction books, was the company’s first product. Since 2020, it has remained the global leader in downloads within its category. Currently, Headway offers five products, including Nibble (short lessons on art, math, personal finance and more) and Impulse (exercises for memory, attention and concentration).

