UNICEF reveals how many Ukrainian teenagers have lost family or friends during war

One in five Ukrainian teenagers have lost a close relative or friend since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Moreover, over half of the children (55%) reported that they had either heard or seen combat clashes.

Source: a survey conducted in 2023 by specialists from UNICEF

Quote: "For far too long, death and destruction have remained a constant in the lives of children in Ukraine. This level of violence causes immense fear and suffering and disrupts every aspect of a child’s life," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Details: The study found that 21% of Ukrainian teenagers aged 11 to 15 reported that they had personally experienced the death of a close relative or friend. Additionally, 85% of respondents said they had seen armed soldiers, and almost a third (31%) admitted to witnessing injuries or fatalities.

More than half of the respondents (55%) said they had seen or heard fighting.

Social scientists noted that the full-scale invasion has adversely affected the mental health of Ukrainian teenagers. For instance, the proportion of young people who feel at least somewhat happy has dropped from 83% in 2018 to 47% in 2023.

Meanwhile, there has been a significant rise in the proportion of teenagers who describe themselves as both happy and unhappy; in 2018, only 7% reported such mixed feelings, whereas in 2023 the figure rose to 43%. The proportion of children who consider themselves unhappy has remained constant at 10%.

The researchers believe that the vast majority of Ukrainian teenagers have managed to adapt to the changes in their social environment brought on by the war.

Quote: "Young people are demonstrating high resilience and are successfully coping with stress-inducing factors. The phenomenon of teenage resilience during the war, its connection with value aspects, and the way life events are being transformed into new opportunities despite external adversity deserve further study," the report states.

Details: UNICEF also noted that the third year of the full-scale war has been even more deadly for Ukrainian children compared to 2023. According to figures confirmed by the United Nations, over 2,520 children have either been killed or injured since February 2022; however, the actual numbers may be even higher.

Quote: "Children must always be protected from the impacts of war in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law. More than anything, children in Ukraine need sustained peace, and the chance to realise their full potential," Russell emphasised.

Details: The survey of Ukrainian teenagers aged 11 to 17 was conducted from 1 November to 25 December 2023 in the government-controlled areas of Ukraine. Over 23,500 children from 700 educational institutions took part in the study.

The survey was carried out using an anonymous online questionnaire administered at the respondents’ locations.

Background: The study Protection of Childhood: Security Dimensions for Children and Adolescents conducted in August 2024 shows that 99% of Ukrainian children aged 13 to 17 have directly experienced negative impacts as a result of the war.

