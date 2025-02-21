UK PM to avoid mentioning Trump's controversial comments on Ukraine during meeting with US president – The Guardian

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will not mention US President Donald Trump’s controversial comments about Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his meeting with the US leader.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: An unnamed UK government official said that Starmer would seek to "focus on the future rather than relitigating any of the disputes there have been in recent days" during his meeting with Trump.

Quote: "If the president asks our view then we will give it, in line with statements we have made. But it is always better to focus on the future rather than trying to go over arguments of the past."

Details: Another UK official stressed that Starmer will take a fundamentally different approach from French President Emmanuel Macron, who wants to urge Trump not to show weakness to Putin.

Quote from the official: "Macron will be there representing the European Union. Our role is slightly different – we want to play a bridging role between the US and Europe."

Details: These comments reflect Starmer's broader approach to working with Trump, which is to avoid commenting on his frequent controversies and instead focus on the goals of protecting Ukraine and avoiding trade tariffs.

Starmer's trip comes at a time when European leaders are expressing concern about being left out of US-Russia talks and the tone of Trump's recent remarks on Ukraine.

Background:

Earlier, the UK prime minister defended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Trump called him a "dictator".

The Telegraph reported that Starmer will also bring the US president a plan to deploy less than 30,000 European troops to Ukraine to try to secure American protection for the deployment.

