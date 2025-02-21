All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

UK PM to avoid mentioning Trump's controversial comments on Ukraine during meeting with US president – The Guardian

Oleh PavliukFriday, 21 February 2025, 22:54
UK PM to avoid mentioning Trump's controversial comments on Ukraine during meeting with US president – The Guardian
Keir Starmer. Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will not mention US President Donald Trump’s controversial comments about Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his meeting with the US leader.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: An unnamed UK government official said that Starmer would seek to "focus on the future rather than relitigating any of the disputes there have been in recent days" during his meeting with Trump.

Advertisement:

Quote: "If the president asks our view then we will give it, in line with statements we have made. But it is always better to focus on the future rather than trying to go over arguments of the past."

Details: Another UK official stressed that Starmer will take a fundamentally different approach from French President Emmanuel Macron, who wants to urge Trump not to show weakness to Putin.

Quote from the official: "Macron will be there representing the European Union. Our role is slightly different – we want to play a bridging role between the US and Europe."

Details: These comments reflect Starmer's broader approach to working with Trump, which is to avoid commenting on his frequent controversies and instead focus on the goals of protecting Ukraine and avoiding trade tariffs.

Starmer's trip comes at a time when European leaders are expressing concern about being left out of US-Russia talks and the tone of Trump's recent remarks on Ukraine.

Background:

  • Earlier, the UK prime minister defended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Trump called him a "dictator".
  • The Telegraph reported that Starmer will also bring the US president a plan to deploy less than 30,000 European troops to Ukraine to try to secure American protection for the deployment.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKTrump
Advertisement:
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
Survey shows 65% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, but even more trust former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
Putin orders preparations for Western companies to return to Russia – FT
Military prosecutor's car blown up in Odesa: suspect detained – video, photo
Trump says Zelenskyy is not "very important" in peace talks
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump – photo
All News
UK
Russia forces conscripts to sign indefinite contracts due to casualties, UK intelligence reports
UK sees no Russia's desire for peace – Foreign Secretary Lammy
UK defence minister compares Zelenskyy to Churchill after Trump's statements
RECENT NEWS
22:58
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US teams work on draft agreement
22:54
UK PM to avoid mentioning Trump's controversial comments on Ukraine during meeting with US president – The Guardian
22:40
Russian troops attack infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast
22:12
"A very good start": EU ambassador on plans to deploy 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine
21:34
Hungarian foreign minister reveals how Hungary helped supply gas to Transnistria at Russia's request
21:19
Europe fears US will refuse to support "tribunal for Putin", The Telegraph reports
21:08
Rearmament without the US: three mechanisms to secure additional defense funding for Europe
20:49
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
20:35
EU begins discussions on 17th sanctions package against Russia
20:16
European defence ministers to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine, Bloomberg reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: